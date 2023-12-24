Fangone Forest boss Patrick Mulwana a.k.a Alien Skin stunned his fans when he turned up for his “Nkwacho Festival” presser in a helicopter.
He was welcomed by a large gathering at the Muteesa II Memorial Stadium led by the event organizer Juma Balunywa.
He touched down while in the company of Champion Ogudo with a few of his bodyguards.
On arrival, it immediately started raining but Alien braved the rain and gave a speech about his concert under the downpour.
The artist also sarcastically claimed he wished it could have rained a bit heavier than it did.
Alien Skin promised his fans that he going to put up a splendid performance on D-day, making his fans even more eager for the show.
Before Alien Skin’s arrival, there were lots of fun events that took place including boda-boda and Subaru racing.
Alien Skin became the first Ugandan artist to arrive for a concert presser in a chopper.