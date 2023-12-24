A few months back, Fangone Forest singer Alien Skin, born Patrick Mulwana, went public to reveal that by the end of December, he would be quitting the music industry due to the challenges he had faced.

He made the statements repeatedly via his X Platform formerly known as (Twitter) and a few interviews in which he appeared.

At the time he made the comments, he was at the peak of his music career, and in doing so, he gained more fame and popularity which he is still riding to date.

Ever since he hinted at quitting music, critics and fans have eagerly been waiting to witness if he would retire from the industry and focus on his other businesses.

During his ‘Nkwacho Festival’ presser that he held on Saturday at Wankuluku stadium, Alien Skin addressed the widely and frequently posed question.

He said that the fate of his music career would depend on the success or failure of his forthcoming festival slated for 31st December 2023.

If the festival registers success I will continue doing music & if it flops I may resort to politics. Alien Skin

His fans want him to continue doing music and leave the issues of politics to politicians.