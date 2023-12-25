Prince Omar has denied being in love with Grace Khan with whom he is rumored to have dated for a while before the latter gave birth to their baby.

In July, a DNA test proved that Prince Omar was the father to Grace Khan’s baby who was born on 6th December 2021 at Rubaga Hospital.

This seemed to put to bed the rumors that had been flying and denials from the singer about the paternity of the child.

It also drew Grace Khan and Prince Omar closer, sparking off allegations that the two were back on good terms and were dating again.

Earlier on Christmas Day, however, Prince Omar rubbished the reports that have made rounds for months pointing at a possible romantic connection with Grace Khan.

Via Facebook, the Bajikweka singer admitted that he is indeed in love but not with his baby mama Grace Khan.

“Am in love and not with Grace Khan, guys,” Prince Omar wrote, leaving several netizens rather surprised and burning with questions.