Every festive season, people go all out to create beautiful memories, especially Christians before the 25th of December as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on the day widely known as Christmas.

This year is not any different as preparations for Christmas Day celebrations began weeks ago with millions of Ugandans traveling far and wide, back to their villages to celebrate the day with their loved ones.

A couple of local celebrities have always celebrated the festive season with their followers by sharing photoshoots of themselves wearing festive attires.

Below we look at the top 5 Ugandan celebrities whose Christmas photoshoots have stood out for us:

The Mutesasira’s

A family tradition, it seems for the Mutesasira’s, who have been through the highs and lows in previous years. Their Christmas photoshoot creates the pleasant impression of standing together as a family to cap a year of challenges and big wins. It’s beautiful to see.

The Lutaaya’s

Celebrated music family Geoffrey Lutaaya and Irene Namatovu Lutaaya have created a beautiful family over the years. They showcase their blessings in this Christmas photoshoot which, despite the simplicity, oozes the warmth very much needed through this festive season.

Spice Diana

The Source Management artist celebrated Christmas Eve by gifting the families along Salama Road with Christmas hampers which contained foodstuiffs. Spice Diana’s generosity is something that has shone brightest about her this year and it’s beautiful to see.

Her fashion has never been found wanting and she dazzles in this skimpy red and white outfit in which she still showcases her sexy side.

Doreen Kabareebe and family

2023 has been a year of reform for Doreen Kabareebe who finally settled for marriage with her husband Corey Harris and the two were blessed with a bundle of joy. Together with their baby, the two lovers create these beautiful family photos to warm your heart.

Nina Roz

Red won! Nina Roz always stuns in a red outfit and she must have already known she would dazzle in this pretty little red dress and blonde hair this Christmas.

Ava Peace

In a year when the Ugandan music industry faced different challenges, Ava Peace stood out with a couple of bangers. This is the year she will always look back to and give gratitude to her creator. She remains true to her skimpy fashion in this photoshoot.

Carol Nantongo

In our article about Uganda’s Top 10 Best Dressed Female Artists of 2023 , Carol Nantongo was featured at number 9. She never goes wrong with her fashion. Here is more proof.

The Ssenabulya’s

Singer Roden Y Kabako, real name Yusuf Ssenabulya and his family always dazzle during their family photoshoots. It’s beautiful to see.