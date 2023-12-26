Not for the first time, netizens have been left amazed by the beauty and size of singer and entrepreneur Irene Kayemba’s mansion.

Despite coming from a humble background, Irene Kayemba who is popularly known as Bobi Wine’s sister has made a life for herself through different business ventures that she runs.

Her influence in the music industry might not be as huge as her brother’s but she boasts a couple of songs including Omulongo, Binyuma, Nze Amulina, Malaika, and Property, among others.

A wife, mother, and so much more – Irene Kayemba continues to turn heads with her accumulated wealth.

On Monday, she hosted her brother Bobi Wine at her home to celebrate Christmas Day together. According to a video that made rounds, the other family members were also in attendance.

What caught the most attention of netizens, however, was the size of the land on which Irene Kayemba’s posh mansion sits.

The compound, interior design, furnishing, and luxurious nature of the home left most netizens questioning Kayemba’s source of wealth and net worth.

Check out the video below: