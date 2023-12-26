Singer Irene Namatovu is still deeply in love with the love of her life and husband, Hon. Geoffrey Lutaaya who is now a Member of Parliament.

The pair’s love and romantic lifestyle have no signs of fading or even cracking at any single moment as each time the two appear in public they seem like nothing wrong has ever happened in between.

This past Christmas, the “Kuzaala Kujagana” singer heaped praise and sweet words upon her husband as she claimed that all men in the world cheat, except for her lover, Geoffrey Lutaaya.

She openly told the public how she is sure that her husband doesn’t cheat on her and went ahead to share a few tips on what ladies should do to keep their husbands at bay from cheating.

Irene Namatovu made the statements while performing at singer Mesach Semakula’s Christmas show that he had organized at Calendar Hotel in Makindye.

Namatovu and Geoffrey Lutaaya have been together as a couple from the early days of their music career up to date and they are blessed with beautiful and handsome children who have grown to become adults.