London-based Ugandan entrepreneur and philanthropist Judith Bosslady, real name Judith Nahurira, shared charity in terms of foodstuffs and other basic home items with communities in Makindye Sabaagabo.

The festive season is celebrated differently by Ugandans, most of whom go back to their villages to feast and celebrate it together with their families.

A few renowned figures in the local entertainment world including Spice Diana and Viana Indi gave back to the community on 20th December, gifting foodstuffs and other household items to people.

A new boss lady on the scene, Judith Bosslady also shared foodstuffs with the elderly and less privileged people in Makindye.

Judith Bosslady who is based in London, U.K. revealed that the charity drive was intended to put smiles on people’s faces and put them in the right mood for the festive season.

She also, together with Sofikobs Charity Uganda, visited other communities in Ndejje and Seguku and offered similar support to them.

“We brought families together to celebrate Christmas and this brought so much joy in my heart. I felt so honored to celebrate with these wonderful souls,” Judith said.

Take a gaze at some photos from the charity below: