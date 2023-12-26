Controversial artist Full Figure has warned Kasuku against threatening her and revealed that he has been crushing on her in recent months.

There is a silent social media battle going on between media personality Isaac Katende, popularly known as Kasuku, and Jennifer Nakanguubi a.k.a Full Figure.

In a video that has been making rounds on TikTok, Kasuku is heard taunting Full Figure, highlighting her love for her dog.

Kasuku also threatens to find a male dog for the singer’s dog so that it gets pregnant. Upon hearing Kasuku’s remarks, Full Figure was not entirely pleased.

While appearing on Salt TV, the motormouthed Full Figure revealed how Kasuku has been giving her the eyes and that he must have a crush on her.

She noted that she even had to change her dress code and started wearing more overalls just to hide her boobs since Kasuku’s stares were making her uncomfortable.

Full Figure believes Kasuku might have meant shooting his shot at her rather than her dog and that he could have intentions of impregnating her.

Check out the video below: