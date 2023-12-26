Rising youngster Ring Rapper, born Jonathan Ssenabulya, has shared sad and heartbreaking news concerning the passing of his father.

The Black Scarf Entertainment singer shared the devastating news via his Facebook page where several of his followers and fans have hit his comment section to console him about the loss of his parent.

My daddy passed away, why now? Ring Rapper Ratata

The “Ekinugunugu” singer is yet to reveal more information concerning what led to the passing of his father and it’s not clear he was battling a particular illness.

It is reported that burial arrangements are already underway as we continue to gather more information.

Ring Rapper started his music career at a tender age being managed by dance choreographer Ibra Buwembo.