Singer Ronald Mayinja says that the person who leaked the video of himself yelling in the studio had no good intentions but he is now used to negative publicity.

For over a week now, Ronald Mayinja has been trending after a video of himself struggling while recording a song in the Fangone Forest studio leaked online.

In the video that first trended on TikTok before spreading onto other social media platforms, Mayinja is heard yelling the name “Namukwaya” at the top of the voice.

According to rumors, the singer was recording a new song with Alien Skin ahead of the latter’s Nkwacho Festival slated for 31st December at Wankulukuku Stadium.

While speaking to the media, Ronald Mayinja cleared the air saying it was not a full song that he was recording but rather just a sound to be used in advertising Alien Skin’s show.

He further noted that it is normal for artists to get creative and try out different things while at the studio without getting ashamed and whoever decided to leak the trending video did it wrongly.

Mayinja is, however, not fazed by the criticism that he has been facing since the video leaked as he maintains that he has always faced backlash and is used to negative comments from netizens.