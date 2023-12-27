Alien Skin and Eddy Kenzo hugged it out during the Tondeka e’Kiwatule Boxing Day show, leaving fans mesmerized.

This year, UNMF president Eddy Kenzo has preached unity amongst artists as the major way to achieve his foundation’s goals which will help the industry.

He, however, had not been seen vibing well with Alien Skin who commands a particular music fanbase. There have been rumors that the latter does not subscribe to the UNMF’s ideologies.

On Tuesday, however, Alien Skin joined Eddy Kenzo on the stage and they shared a big hug.

Alien Skin was then heard yelling on the mic whilst acknowledging Kenzo as the president of the UNMF and asking people to support him.

This left several revellers quite pleased by the gesture and they couldn’t stop cheering them on before Kenzo left the stage to let Alien continue his performance.

The event saw many other artists and comedians perform including Kataleya and Kandle, Martha Mukisa, Catherine Kusasira, Madrat and Chiko, and MC Mariachi among others.