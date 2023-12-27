Is it the Nkwacho effect? There was drama when Fangone Forest Entertainment leader, Patrick Mulwana a.k.a Alien Skin survived collapsing on stage on Boxing Day.

The “Sitya Danger” singer was spotted leaning on the chest of one of his bodyguards identified as Julio, looking weak, exhausted, and feeling unwell.

He took a few steps to the stage and requested the revelers who had turned out in large numbers to excuse him as he noted that his ‘engine’ had burned out.

Positively, some quick responders hurriedly brought him water, took him beside the stage, and started pouring it onto his head to cool him down before the situation could get out of hand.

The situation left revelers wondering whether it all happened due to the excessive use of Nkwacho that he always chews or if the singer was just over fatigued.

The incident happened while Alien Skin was doing his set at the “Tondenka Ekiwatule” Boxing Day event that is organized by Bebe Cool annually.

Watch the clip below;