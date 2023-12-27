Renowned media personality Annatalia Oze is now officially Mrs. Kafumbe after tying the knot with her longtime lover and father of her children Wallace Kafumbe.

After a series of pre-wedding ceremonies, Sanyuka TV’s Annatalia Oze officially said her vows to her husband Wallace Kafumbe on the morning of Wednesday 27th December 2023.

The two are now officially husband and wife after twelve years of companionship that have come along with their triumphs and challenges.

Via social media, Annatalia revealed the good news to her followers earlier today.

She shared photos of herself in her beautiful white wedding gown and revealed how special today is in their lives.

27th/12/23 marks 12 years of cherished friendship, companionship, and joy, my heartfelt gratitude extends to the dedicated pillars who tirelessly ensured the success of this special day: Annatalia Oze

She also thanked those who have tirelessly worked to make their wedding a memorable event in their lives. Congratulations to the couple!