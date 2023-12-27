Legendary Ugandan singer Bebe Cool is quite pleased with the progress the Kataleya and Kandle duo has achieved in the past year since joining the music industry.

On Tuesday, a big crowd of music and comedy fans gathered at Kiwatule Recreational Center for the ‘Tondeka e Kiwatule’ Boxing Day show.

Several artists including Eddy Kenzo, Alien Skin, Martha Mukisa, Catherine Kusasira, Madrat and Chiko, and MC Mariachi among others performed for the revelers.

Bebe Cool also put on a spirited performance in which he also introduced his daughter and son before the crowd.

Before introducing her 16-year-old daughter Beata Ssali on the stage, Bebe emphasized how his Tondeka e’Kiwatule show is intended to give a platform to rising artists.

He noted how he introduced Kataleya and Kandle to the audience last year and their talent has immensely developed since.

Every year, I give this platform to new artists to showcase their talent. Last year we had Kataleya and Kandle at this stage and today I am sure you have seen how much progress they have made within the year. Bebe Cool

The Theron Music duo performed at the event, leaving fans mesmerized by their craft. They are poised to even go bigger in 2024.