True to its tradition of mashing up basketball with showbiz, the stars came out for leg two of season nine of Friday Night Lights (FNL) on Friday, December 22.

Unlike the opening leg of the season, the venue set-up for the second leg at Lugogo Hockey Grounds was top-notch. Right from the entrance, the high-impact walk-in tunnel and photo wall made a statement for devotees to reset their expectations of what Basketball in Uganda could look and should feel like.

On the court, four games were played but the highlight was between Team Iman and Team Afande, not for the basketball but for the stars.

Crysto Panda led Team Iman onto the court with his hit ‘Empele’; grabbing the

mic from the evening host and straight away declared, “Owakaabi mu’bakaabi Panda

ntuse…”. The crowd did not disappoint, responding in unison “…fumiita fumiita embozzi…”

On the other hand, Team Afande more than matched Team Iman’s entrance with perhaps the most memorable walkout, where team captain Henry Okoth – a serving UPDF officer – led

his troops out in an amazing lightshow and pyrotechnics, flanked by bodyguards in full combat

uniform.

‘Parte After Parte’ fame BigTril showed out for Team Afande and got the fans on their feet with his ‘My Guy’ hit on which he collaborated with Fik Fameica.

Big Tril also backed up Crysto Panda on the mic before playing against him afterwards in the true spirit of FNL.

Big Tril Crysto Panda guards Big Tril Big Tril Crysto Panda Team Afande captain Henry Okoth and Big Tril Crysto Panda

“I honestly had a good time playing and engaging with the players and fans. FNL is going to be a big thing again. I encourage more artistes and entertainers to come through and showcase their basketball skills,” Crysto Panda said.

Friday Night Lights team leader Tom Ocamringa emphasized the event is all about fun.

“At FNL, whoever participates is a winner because it is all about fun, engagement and interaction

between league players, entertainers and their fans,” Ocamringa said.

“The enthusiasm from the fans of FNL is noticeable and yet this was only the 2nd Leg of Season 9. I

believe even more will come through when we resume next month, after these December

festivities,” he added.

The third leg of the season which will be the finale is expected to take place on Friday, 5th January, pending confirmation.