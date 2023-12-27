On her birthday, Mama D surpassed the 93:40:11 time which was set by Hilda Effiong Bassey a.k.a Hilda Baci earlier this year, and went ahead to hit the century mark in her ongoing Guinness World Records Cookathon.

Ugandan chef Dorcus Bashema Kirabo, now famously known as Mama D, could not hold her excitement as she surpassed Hilda Baci’s popular Cooking Marathon (Cookathon) record early on Wednesday morning.

Hilda Baci cooked from 11th to 15th May 2023 in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria to mark her record, very much to the excitement of her country’s people and Africans at large.

Dorcus Bashema Kirabo a.k.a Mama D Uganda (Photo: Baron Edgar)

Baci’s record was, however, later surpassed by Irish chef Alan Fisher who recorded 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds from 28 September to 3 October 2023 in Japan.

This is the standing record that Mama D who has already won the hearts of thousands of Ugandans has to beat.

Mama D who is on course to achieve the feat on Thursday has already attracted attention from government bodies, companies, and some famous figures in the entertainment world including Eddy Kenzo who rallies behind her to achieve the milestone for Uganda.

Support Mama D under the hashtag #MamaDsWorldRecord across different social media platforms.

Lady Of The Moment@Mama_d256 taking a break after hitting a century (100 Hours) of her Cookathon 😍



She is on course to grab her own @GWR record 💪🏽💀



(🎥: @baronedgar8)



#MamaDsWorldRecord pic.twitter.com/Y3EfZ2k6sv — MBU (@MBU) December 27, 2023