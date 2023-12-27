The year 2023 has been a blessing to some public figures and famous people who were blessed with children in the Ugandan showbiz.

For obvious reasons, it is a joy for every mother to see their children grow after carrying them for nine months and to come out of the delivery room alive and healthy.

In this piece, we will highlight artists, actors, and comedians, among other notable figures who hit the headlines for giving birth to children.

Some of the individuals that we have listed became parents for the first time, and others were expanding their families.

Karole Kasita

The renowned female dancehall singer took many by surprise when she appeared pregnant in public in 2022. Her pregnancy came with lots of speculations as many believed Feffe Bussi was responsible as the two were inseparable.

On 4th January 2023, the “Balance” singer welcomed a baby boy whom she christened King as she became a mother for the first time. On later findings, it was reported that Feffe Bussi is not the baby daddy to Kasita’s child as she is linked to a loaded businessman.

2. Dr. Hajat Kulthum Nabunya Muzaata and Acram Gumisiriza

The lovebirds have been one of the most talked about celebrity couples in town for both the wrong and right reasons. Mostly, Acram Gumisiriza’s name has been at the center of controversy multiple times.

The pair welcomed their first child as a fully wedded couple this year in July in a highly secretive manner that even some people doubted since they have never revealed the face of their child to the public. This is Dr. Hajat Kulthum’s second child.

3. Doreen Kabareebe and Corey Harris

Ugandan model and socialite Doreen Kabareebe who relocated to the USA became a mother for the first time when she gave birth to a healthy baby girl at the University of Maryland Medical Centre. Together with her husband Corey Harris, they named their daughter Nandi Aaliyrah Harris.

4. Collins Emeka and Macklyn

KFM presenter and comedian Collins Bareija alias Emeka and his wife Mackline Asimiire gave birth to a bouncing baby girl in July, becoming new parents in the town. The pair named their baby Nkunda Makayla Bareija.

Emeka and Mackline exchanged vows in March this year at Watoto church, Kampala after a few years of dating. It is the same church that the two have always prayed, marking the year as a total success and full of bliss.

6. Ronald Alimpa and his Girlfriend

Having survived a grisly nasty car accident that saw two other artists perish in it in September 2022, Ronald Alimpa was in March blessed with a baby, becoming a parent for the first time.

By the time he survived the deadly accident, Ronald Alimpa openly disclosed that he had already impregnated his girlfriend putting rumors that were circulating about him to bed.

6. SB4 and Ann Taylor

Earlier in the year, traditional herbalist Mama Fiina prophesied that YouTuber SB4 was going to give birth to a set of twins but she wasn’t sure of who the mother of the twins would be.

On camera, Mama Fiina boldly told SB4 that if not his official wife, then his side chick would give birth to the twins and earn himself the title of Ssalongo. As the year went on, Ann Taylor the official wife to SB4 later delivered a set of twins.

Mama Fiina had earlier come out to note that if her prophecy failed to come to pass, she would quit practicing traditional healing a business she has done for the past 30 years.

7. GNL Zamba and Miriam Tamar

On 3rd November, music couple The Nsimbi’s announced the arrival of their first child under wedlock as they welcomed a healthy son they named Giveon Nile Haviv in Santa Monica, California, USA.

8. Gravity Omutujju and Shalwah Nakanyike

Trouble Tabu Luga-flow rapper Gerson Wabuyu and his wife Shalwah Nakanyike yet again expanded their family this year in February when they gave birth to their new bundle of joy they named Zion Wabuyu.

Gravity’s wife managed to keep her pregnancy away from the media until she delivered and Gravity shared the news with his fans online.

9. Chosen Becky and Dictator Amir

On September 25th, songstress Chosen Becky and her husband announced the arrival of their second child Mutebi Jibran Nsubuga. The child follows their firstborn Heather Mutebi Amir who they welcomed in May 2019.

10. Allan Hendrik Ssali

We will wrap up our list with Bebe Cool’s son, Allan Hendrik whose music career stagnated and he now seems to be focusing on something else. This year in July, he also expanded his family when he welcomed a baby girl he christened Ria.

Congratulations to all!