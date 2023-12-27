Christmas came with blessings for singer and businessman Ykee Benda, real name Wycliff Tugume, who became a Director at Golden High School, Nsagu.

Revealing the news via his social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon, Ykee Benda revealed that he was introduced as one of the Directors of the school located in Nsagu, Kajjansi.

“On Christmas Day afternoon in Nsagu village Kajjansi Wakiso district I was introduced as one of the new directors of GOLDEN HIGH SCHOOL NSAGU,” he wrote.

He noted that the school will run on an integrated creative and performing arts curriculum and is already offering 500 bursaries to underprivileged students within the Kajjansi community.

Ykee Benda who graduated with a first-class degree in Chemical Engineering from Algeria in 2015 said that the school wants to be able to develop students’ talents to prepare them for the outside world.

As we all know today, you need more than a degree, you need to be practical, you need have talent (we all do), you need confidence. This is something that’s very dear to me as Chemical Engineer myself who went for music as career choice. Ykee Benda

Ykee will officially commence his duties at the school in a few days ahead of what he anticipates will be a busy time in his new role.

