Singer Lydia “Jazmine” Nabawanuka has come out to claim there is a section of individuals who are working tirelessly to sabotage her forthcoming concert.

Lydia Jazmine is slated to hold her maiden concert on the 1st of March 2024 at Hotel Africana, Kampala but ever since she began advertising her show, she claims she has been facing criticism.

In her recent phone call, she had with Isaac Daniel Katende a.k.a Kasuku, the “Masuuka” singer stressed how the people plotting to sabotage her concert have stepped up their game.

Based on the conversation we have heard, Lydia Jazmine claims that they want to play the card that indicates how she has yet to confirm the venue and date despite the adverts for her show that are already running.

She, however, let her critics know that everything concerning her show in terms of venue booking and date confirmation is all in check since her promoter is running everything in the way it should.

But Ugandans also, people will always find ways of sabotaging someone. How can someone advertise a venue and date for their concert for a full month and someone claim that everything is not confirmed? My promoter is Hajji Yasin is running my show organization. People shouldn’t go that far. Lydia Jazime

Kasuku advised her to stay strong and focused and vowed to keep on helping her push her concert until she registers success.