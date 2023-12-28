The house of singer Michael Mukwaya, better known as Mikie Wine, is filled with joy following the arrival of a new bundle of joy.

Mikie Wine and his new catch Pauline Kemigisha welcomed their second child as lovers marking a total of five children in the house.

The pair shared the news of the arrival of their new bundle of joy through their social media accounts where Mikie Wine shared a video showering the newborn with love as he created a fatherly bond with the baby.

Mikie Wine and Pauline Kemigisha are yet to reveal the baby’s name but we are hopeful that when the right time comes, they will let their followers know.

The two are enjoying parenting and looking after their newborn baby plus the elder children as they toast to life in a beautiful and captivating manner.