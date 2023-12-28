On the morning of Thursday 28th December 2023, Ugandan chef Dorcus Bashema Kirabo, now famously known as Mama D, set a new World Record for the longest cookathon, reaching beyond the 119 hours and 57 minutes mark that was recently set by Alan Fisher.

Irish chef Alan Fisher recorded 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds from 28th September to 3rd October 2023 in Japan, to surpass Nigeria’s Hilda Baci who cooked from 11th to 15th May 2023 to set her record at 93:40:11 in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

Mama D who has been cooking since 10th December 2023 has become the new Guinness World Record holder for the longest individual cooking time.

She continues to cook to set a longer time on the clock.

Dorcus Bashema Kirabo a.k.a Mama D Uganda (Photo: Baron Edgar)

The news has been welcomed warmly by Ugandans across the world who applaud Mama D’s strength, skill, and dedication to etch her name into world greatness.

“The world record has been matched and broken. 119 hours and 57 minutes on the Clock and still counting. Mama D has transcended being an ordinary Ugandan she has etched her name into the pages reserved only for the greatest,” reported photo journalist Baron Edgar Hamala on Thursday morning.

She now joins the likes of Raymond Kahuma, Phanero, Jacob Kiplimo, and King Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV as the other Ugandans holding World Records.

Mama D will, however, have to wait for a couple of weeks after submitting her evidence of the record to Guinness World Records for review before she can be officially be acclaimed as a World Record holder.

Congratulations Mama D!