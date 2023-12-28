South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman and socialite Zari Hassan reveals that her house in Uganda was broken into by thugs who butchered his guard before making off with property worth millions of shillings.

The incident which happened on Wednesday night while Zari Hassan was away from the home left his armed guard with deep cuts on his head.

Zari reveals that the thugs forced their way into her house in Munyonyo, tied up, and beat up her guard before they started collecting different items from her house.

She reveals that they even questioned her family members for specific property and even attempted to steal her cars before police swung in action, forcing them to flee.

They tied my security guard up and took a lot of stuff from the house. They literally butchered him, sliced his ear off, and cut through his head…he was badly, brutally butchered. They got into the house, woke my family members up asking “where’s this, where’s that” and managed to get away with quite a lot of things. Zari Hassan via Snapchat

Zari who has been in Uganda for a couple of weeks has now embarked on a mission to find the thugs and bring them to book.

The socialite who is heading to Kigali ahead of the All White Party on 29th December maintains that her family members were not physically harmed but remain traumatized by the incident.

Via Snapchat, she revealed that she is working hand-in-hand with Uganda Police to get to the end of the investigation as a gun was stolen in the process of the theft.