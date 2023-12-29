Azawi defines Ray G as a “disrespectful” artist for disrupting her performance in Mbarara, something she claims he does intentionally to undermine fellow artists.

Last Saturday, Azawi and Ray G had a heated moment on stage during the Comedy Store UG show at the University Inn in Mbarara.

According to a video that trended online , Ray G stepped on stage as soon as Azawi was given the microphone to start her performance.

Despite Azawi’s efforts to continue with her performance, Ray G insisted on wanting to sing first, causing a standstill for a few minutes and a subsequent uproar from either artist’s fans on social media.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Azawi claims Ray G also verbally abused her on top of disrupting her performance and she deserves an apology.

The Swangz Avenue singer noted that she was handed the mic by the show promoter to go ahead and perform and Ray G’s disruption was unprofessional.

I tried to avoid a pointless argument started by a disrespectful artist. Your interruption during my performance, along with verbal abuse, and now using this for attention, deserves an apology from you. As an artist, I don’t control event schedules. When my music is playing and the promoter hands me the mic and the stage, I perform. Your attempt to disrupt my set was unprofessional. I have realized that this is a recurring trick you play in Mbarara, undermining fellow artists. My commitment to my craft and the respect of my audience is of utmost importance; I will not allow anyone to diminish that. Unfortunately, you have resorted to exploiting tribal/regional sentiments for publicity. To my Mbarara fans, I promise to honor your expectations always. Every performance will be genuine, unaffected by any self-centered, opportunistic actions from other artists or politicians. My loyalty lies with my music and genuine interaction with my fans, not with those who use publicity stunts for personal gain. Hope you all have a blessed peace seeking New year. Azawi

