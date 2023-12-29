Former Radio Simba “Wolokoso” presenter and YouTuber Gerald Seguya Lubega a.k.a Kakalaamu Da Answer before he left the country had created strong ties with the now Uganda’s strongest opposition party (NUP).

He often attended the political party’s meetings and gatherings at their newly established headquarters in Kavule-Makarere and usually rubbed shoulders with the party leaders including the newly named Leader of Opposition (LoP) Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi.

Kakalaamu’s closeness to NUP was thought to be influenced by his close friend Kaye Wisdom who had in several Vlogs baptised himself as the un anofficial NUP spokesperson.

Little did we know that he had an interest in running for a political office in 2026. He, however, changed his mind and decided to leave the country in search of greener pastures in Canada where he is currently based.

Kakalaamu opened up about the intentions he had of contesting in Kayunga district his home village in 2026 during a Vlog chat with Ibrah K Mukasa who is also relocated and is now based in Canada.

Kakalaamu noted that the main reason he anticipated taking part in the 2026 elections is to fight land grabbers in Kayunga.

He, however, stated that since he relocated to Canada, he now has no intentions of returning to pursue his political dream anymore.