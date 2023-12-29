Singer Kazibwe Kapo is one of the artists you will rarely find not stressing about staging music concerts year in and year out.

Even when fellow artists hold show after show, he stays in his lane without any pressure or panic to put up one to match their competition yet he is a talented musician.

Recently while responding to a question about why he does not hold shows, Kazibwe Kapo noted that he will only stage a concert when he feels the demand is from his fans.

He added that he does not want to look like other artists who force their shows on people to turn out to support and show them love but rather wants to serve his fans with the best he can deliver.

I will hold a concert when I feel the demand is entirely from my fans. I don’t want to hold concerts where I look like am forcing fans to come and support me. I want to always give my fans the best. Kazibwe Kapo

Kazibwe Kapo has been in the music business for more than 10 years and he has achieved a lot.