Early on Friday morning, Patrick Kanyomozi aired his very last show on KFM before retiring from radio and active journalism after 13 years.

In a statement released via social media, the KFM’s Sports Producer and presenter noted that he leaves a contented man having achieved his childhood dream.

I made my final appearance on 933kfm this morning as I retire from radio and active journalism. I leave a very contented man because from a very young age, all I ever wanted to do was to be a Radio Presenter. I was lucky to get my first radio job in my S6 vacation and never looked back. I have lived my dream. I give glory to the most high. Patrick Kanyomozi

Kanyomozi started his work on radio as a news reader during his S.6 vacation. He later moved to Prime Radio and then joined KFM around 2008.’

He is grateful for the support he has received from everyone during his journey as a journalist and the listeners who have always listened to his shows.

“I am very grateful to everyone who gave me a hand on my radio and journalism journey. To everyone I have worked with or alongside, thank you,” he partly writes.

He is yet to reveal what he is planning to work on next but we wish him a happy retirement. Congratulations on a job well done!