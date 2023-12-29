Ugandans are ending 2023 on a high as regards setting world records with Climate Activist Faith Patricia Ariokot now already going for “The Longest Tree Hug by an Individual” world record.

Starting her quest for the world record on 29th December 2023, Ariokot had already attempted to beat the same record on 8th December but faced a few challenges including camera glitches.

The ‘Faith In Trees’ Founder claims she is aiming to set her own record time in tree-hugging because she believes that “trees matter.”

“I attempted a Guinness World Record on 8th Dec 2023 for the longest tree hug by an individual. Although I broke the record, Our camera glitched and missed minutes of the attempt. For this reason, I will be reattempting this record on 29th Dec 2023. I am doing this because Trees Matter and I need your support to make this happen,” Ariokot tweeted on 23rd December.

Faith Ariokot receiving breakfast this morning amid her tree-hugging world record attempt

Dressed in a black T-shirt and khaki pants, Ariokot’s reattempt started this morning at Hotel May 7 in Soroti City. She aims to reach and surpass the standing record of 10 hours and 5 minutes set by Adrienne Long in September 2020.

This comes at a time when another Ugandan, Chef Dorcus Bashema Kirabo, now famously known as Mama D continues to extend the record time in a cooking marathon that she started on 10th December 2023.

Ariokot’s resilience has already grabbed the attention of many Ugandans who are rallying behind her to ensure she etches her name in the global records.

Heading to 3 hours, emotions are running high, last time I attempted the record, I was strong at this point, I trust the team around me and believe that your support will get me over the 13 hours and beyond. #atreemendoushug pic.twitter.com/qPC3zZ8zuH — Ariokot Faith Patricia (@Faith000001) December 29, 2023

Good luck, Faith!