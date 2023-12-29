It’s been 3 years since Valentino took a break from acting to focus on his Latin Dance career. In that period, we’ve seen him work on mega projects like the Hit series ‘Dance with Valentino’ and choreographing for King William Nadiope’s wedding first dance.

He has also performed live both in the country and abroad including being a judge on Oti Mabuse and Marius’ London dance nights event, which landed him an appearance on BBC’s Focus on Africa.

Valentino’s mega success has inspired an increase in demand for him as a brand and he has recently signed a deal to join the Sanyu TV series which airs on DSTV’s Pearl Magic.

This comes after his enrollment in ‘An Actors Play House’ – A platform by Stella Damasus that trains and nurtures actors across the continent and beyond.

“This really excites me as I’ve always admired Stella’s work. I’m super grateful for an opportunity to learn and be inspired by the best,” Valentino says in an Instagram post.

In Sanyu, Valentino takes up the role of Zimmah, a lifeist who helps Linda on her journey to reconnect to her inner woman that she lost while busy taking care of everyone else but herself.

The hit drama series has gained a lot of traction over the past 3 years as it tackles wealth, family, and deep issues in society.

This seems like the right move for Sanyu to cast Valentino for the role as fans are excited to see more of him beyond the dance arena.