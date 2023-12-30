Former Revival Band singer Hajjat Madinah Kansiime never seems to run clear of troubles and life’s challenges.

The “Bibuza” fame singer is in the gossip columns again seeking help over an illness that has stopped her from traveling long distances. She claims that whenever she travels long distances, her health is affected.

She revealed some of the effects include the swelling of her face whenever she travels for long distances.

Via her TikTok channel, to prove her situation, Hajjat Madinah displayed a swollen face the following morning after a long journey she had traveled.

She adds that even after performing at certain shows she finds herself developing a swollen face and wants fellow Moslems to help her find the root cause and a solution on how to overcome it.

It should be recalled that a few years back, Hajjat Madinah struggled with heart complications.

Watch her explain the troubles she is going through below;