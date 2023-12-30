LJ Music singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka seems to have been highly motivated and inspired by media personality Annet Nambooze alias Anna Talia Oze’s wedding.

Anna Talia Oze tied the knot with the love of her life and baby daddy Wallace Joseph Kafumbe in a very classy marital function that was attended by her close friends and colleagues.

Among Anna Talia Oze’s bridesmaids, gorgeous singer Lydia Jazmine enjoyed the event from the onset to the last part of the mind-blowing ceremony.

Following the inspiration that the “Njagala” singer picked from NBS TV presenter, she is now considering falling in love with someone’s son.

Lydia Jazmine wants to settle into a relationship and also make it official by walking down the aisle before having children to start her family.

After Annatalia’s wedding yesterday, I’m reconsidering getting married to someone’s son one day! Lydia Jazmine

A stable relationship seems part of her 2024 plans which will also be the year she will hold her maiden concert in March.

