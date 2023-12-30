Ugandan renowned kick-boxer Moses Golola has claimed he was upset when singer Cindy Sanyu dissed his long-term crush Sheebah Karungi for not having a lover during one of their debates before their musical battle took place.

During that particular presser, Cindy Sanyu stole the show when she called out her husband Joel Okuyo to take to stage to support her which left Sheebah and her squad looking disgusted.

On the other side, Cindy Sanyu’s fans cheered on their artist as Sheebah turned out to be a meme on social media platforms.

Moses Golola, a Ugandan kickboxing champion, has stressed that Cindy Sanyu’s diss toward Sheebah didn’t sit down well with him.

He made the statements as he expressed the qualities of a woman he would want to fall in love with noting that he wants a woman who can add value to him with the qualities that Sheebah has.

Golola adds that he is willing to settle down with Sheebah Karungi and he is ready to meet her relationship needs at any time.

Golola Moses reveals the qualities he seeks in a wife#DailySoup pic.twitter.com/GtizH2JFFK — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) December 29, 2023