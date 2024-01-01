Despite his self-imposed ultimatum to end his music career in December 2023, Ugandan singer Alien Skin has vowed to continue releasing new music through 2024.

Having dominated the music charts for most of 2023 with his songs including Sitya Danger and Party, among others, Alien Skin had revealed that he wouldn’t continue singing beyond December.

Ahead of his Nkwacho festival, however, the Fangone Forest singer stated that the success of the New Year’s Eve show would determine whether he should step out of the industry for good or continue singing.

Last night, the festival that was held at Wankulukuku Stadium registered a good turn-up of revelers and that seemed to please Alien Skin.

Following the relative success of the Nkwacho festival, Alien has revealed that he will not be dropping the mic as yet.

He has promised to continue releasing bangers for his music fans whom he claims are still yearning for more of his artistry.

He is confident that he will continue to dominate the music charts this year as well as he did in 2023.

I have to continue with this music thing, we must succeed. I had taken a while without releasing a banger as I needed to rest but today, I will be dropping a brand new banger. Just like the previous year, even 2024 will be my year. Alien Skin