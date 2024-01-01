The chaos at the New Year’s Eve show at Lubiri, Mengo dubbed ‘Enkuuka Tobongoota’ left a few people injured including artists while others were pelted with objects and stopped from performing.

Sheebah Karungi could not complete her performance to usher music fans into the new year at the annual Enkuuka show at the Lubiri (Kabaka’s Palace) in Mengo on 31st December 2023.

The former TNS singer claims that despite having waited for a long time to step onto the stage, as soon as she was given a chance to perform, the sound went off and fights started on the stage.

According to a video cited by Mbu, Sheebah walked off the stage after trying to hype up the crowd without the sound.

Omukunja Ataseera and King Sheebah were pelted with bottles during their performance at Enkuuka

“I sat for some hours before stepping on stage at ENKUUKA YO OMWAKA, then Boom, the sound went off and fights started. If you know me so well, I don’t associate with Violence. It’s NOT WORTH IT. So I LEFT. That’s my story,” Sheebah revealed.

Tom Dee, a TikToker-cum-singer, also left with a bloody face after being thumped by goons and his car vandalized. He has since claimed that he was beaten due to his ties with Alien Skin.

Other artists including Omukunja Atasera and his lover King Sheebah tasted the wrath of angry revellers when they were pelted with bottles at the same show.

Western Uganda’s finest singer Ray G as well was not allowed to finish his performance peacefully at the Enkuuka Tobongoota show when he was pelted with objects as soon as he stepped on the stage to perform.

It should be noted that Ray G has in previous days been at loggerheads with Azawi following their stage scuffle at the Comedy Store UG show at Mbarara Inn.

For other artists, however, the event was successful. Big Eye Starboss who had in the previous years been pelted with bottles whenever he stepped on the stage performed without any issues this time around.

The revelers even cheered him more when he revealed that Bobi Wine has been his source of strength in recent months and the reason why his career was revived

Big Eye Thanks Bobi Wine for the Electricity ⚡️ He Gave back to Him near Wankulukuku #NzeKookie pic.twitter.com/LPllpMefr8 — Kookie Promotions (@kookiepro_) December 31, 2023