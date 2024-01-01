A few weeks ago, rising singer Erica Kate Brown hit the studio to record a collaboration dubbed “Call Me” with a proven star, John Blaq.

The audio which debuted on different media stations has since received good airplay for its easy to sing along to lyrics.

The melodies and captivating chorus have slowly grown on people who have made the song a favorite on different music streaming platforms.

The visuals of the song (Directed by Joma in Tanzania) were published on YouTube on 19th December 2023.

The video highlights Erica Kate Brown’s other talents as she showcases her acting skills. She is also a beautiful woman to look at if we are to go by the compliments flowing her way via social media.

Already, the YouTube video has garnered 137k views, a good feat for a debut project for the 18-year-old singer who aims to become one of the top highlights of 2024.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: