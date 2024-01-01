From one lover to the next, Etania Mutoni sought love for most of 2023 in vain, something that almost plunged her into a bad depression.

Via her Snapchat account, NRG Radio presenter and deejay Etania Mutoni revealed how tough the year 2023 was for her.

Above the different challenges, Etania faced a serious heartbreak with her ex-lover whom she found cheating on her with another girl.

Etania says that her mental health was dealt a big blow and even her next love affair did not end well or even last that long.

She remembers her other lover stealing her gym bag and money from her emceeing and deejaying gigs, something she found rather ridiculous.

Despite the challenges, Etania has managed to keep her chin up and has achieved quite a lot including starting a deejaying career and joining NRG Radio.

She has also not given up on love although she says she will not be chasing it as hard as she did the previous year.

Guys, lwaki mukola ebintu ebyo? Sorry wama pic.twitter.com/cXBd60mUBe — MBU (@MBU) January 1, 2024