Ugandan singer Nina Roz, real name Nina Kankunda, says that her return to school is a personal decision she made for self-enlightenment.

In November 2021, Nina Roz expressed her desire to return to school to pursue higher education just to be more knowledgeable.

She revealed that she dropped out of campus while in her second year at the International University Of East Africa (IUEA) where she was pursuing a course of Bachelor in Business Administration because of unavoidable life challenges.

Nina Roz is just one of the few Ugandan artists who decided to return to school in 2023 to improve their education levels of education including Bobi Wine,

She hopes to balance it well with her music career as she continues on a quest she describes as “Mastering The Art Of Life.”

I wanted to add on what I know and I wanted to learn what I don’t know. Going back to school was a choice I made because there is life after music. I wanna get skills and experience, I wanna learn a lot. It was a personal decision that I made for my life. Nina Roz

We wish her the best of luck in her endeavors.