Ugandan TikToker and Singer Tom Dee claims he was beaten by goons who left him unconscious at the Enkuuka Tobongoota show at the Kabaka’s Palace in Mengo.

Yesterday, as people welcomed the new year worldwide, Ugandans thronged different hangouts and venues where several New Year’s Eve events had been organized.

Being an artist, Tom Dee was meant to perform at the Enkuuka Tobongoota and Nkwacho Festival show which was organized at the Lubiri (Kabaka’s Palace) in Mengo.

He, however, was thumped by unknown goons whom he claimed meant to cause harm to him due to his alliances with Alein Skin.

Tom Dee was left hospitalised

It should be noted that Alien Skin – who organized his own New Year’s Eve show (Enkwacho Festival) at Wankulukuku Stadium – has been at loggerheads with the Enkuuka promoter Abtex.

Through a post shared on his Facebook page, the Wantama singer says he had been booked to perform at Mengo and it could have been an intended setup to cause harm to him.

He noted that his car was as well vandalized before apologizing to his fans who waited for him to perform at Alien Skin’s show in vain.

Let me take this opportunity to apologize to my home ground people #nkwakyo for not performing for you. I was beaten badly to an extent of being unconscious for no reason accept being Alien Skin’s friend, may be they were looking for someone gwebemalirako obusungu that’s why I think they booked me at nkuuka. So I acted professional and I attended in time…and their whole crew didn’t listen to my innocence. Sorry for what happened to #mr_jj but I wasn’t the one behind it. They destroyed my cars so I missed nkwakyo plus other four shows I had on 31st. I thank God for next chance of life since it was mob justice. Congs bro Alien once again. Tom Dee

There have been allegations that Tom Dee was beaten for starting a fight with a person named JJ but he denies the claims.

Tom Dee has since released a video showing part of the scuffle and revealed that he even asked the police at the venue to detain him just to save his life.

“Here I even asked police myself to detain me to save my life these are the videos they don’t show you when accusing me. Who did I kill to be treated like this? Who has ever seen me punching anyone?” he partly wrote.