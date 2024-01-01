The year 2023 has been a rollercoaster for different Ugandan media personalities in their respective fields of duty.

Some shifted from one media outlet to another whereas others resigned from their stations to pursue other career goals after long-term serving.

The most recent resignation is Patrick Kanyomozi’s who resigned from KFM on Friday after his morning radio show.

In this piece, we look at those who dumped their jobs and left the country for greener pastures in Canada, America, and other parts of Europe.

Patriko Mujuuka

The former CBS FM presenter, drama actor, and 2021 Nakifuma constituency MP aspirant secretly left the country and relocated to the United States of America.

His relocation to the USA caught many off guard and it was quite hard for some to believe that he had left for good since they always thought he was to return soon.

Ever since he left in around September, the year has now ended, and his chances of returning just continue becoming slimmer.

Isaac Kaiyz Kawalya

The Ex-Sanyuka TV UnCut presenter’s departure from the Naguru-based media outlet also sparked mixed reactions.

Having established a resounding name on the TV show based on how he fearlessly interviewed different personalities, Kaiyz became a household name in the entertainment industry.

He processed his paperwork and left the country for greener pastures in a surprising manner that left many speculating on what his next move would be.

Ibrah K Mukasa

The year has also seen the senior entertainment reporters who had been in the field for more than 10 years leave. Before his final departure, in one of his YouTube interviews with Zambali Bulasio Mukasa while in America, Ibrah K first threatened how he was not set to return to Kampala.

He, however, returned and did a few TV shows, and around September he also silently departed the country and relocated to Canada where he is currently based together with his family.

He left with vast experience in the field of journalism and ever since he switched location, the “Wolokoso Extra Digest” YouTube channel has never been the same.

Baker Kigongo

He was a renowned sports personality who always did good analysis and a host of the “Lunch Time Sports” show on NBS TV.

A few fellow reporters saw his departure coming since he was one of the established journalists who inspired many youths to become sports reporters following his calmness and open-mindedness. He left for the USA where he is based currently.

Kakalaamu Da Answer and Wisdom Kaye

The two were very close friends and workmates and they left on the same day en route to Canada where they are now based. Their departure is believed to have been a result of fear based on how one of their colleagues Jajja Iculi controversially lost his life.

Dictator Mark

The former CBS FM “Abaliko” presenter who is known to be a staunch supporter of Bobi Wine also relocated to Europe.

His departure was a shock to those who were close to him. Some claim that just out of the blue, his contacts were no longer reachable. The next thing they heard was he had relocated.

The other person who was rumored to have wanted to leave the country was Faridah Nakazibwe as reports suggested she was set to land a juicy job in Canada but not everything worked in her favor.