In the annual compilation curated by Bebe Cool, “Believe” by Dax Vibez featuring Vinka secured the third position among the top 15 songs of the year, according to the judgment of the esteemed Big Size himself.

This track has reverberated through the bustling streets of Kampala, gracing the airwaves with its captivating melodies.

Bebe Cool attests that it has become an integral part of his daily musical intake over the past year.

During an exclusive interview with the After 5 crew on NBS TV, Bebe Cool delves into a perspective on the musical prowess within the Ssentamu family, which he characterises as somewhat “shaky.”

The longstanding musical rivalry between Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine traces its roots back to their formative years, marking the inception of their respective musical journeys.

Given this historical context, it is perhaps unsurprising that such controversial statements find their way into the discourse surrounding these two artists.

I was genuinely taken aback to discover that the captivating vocals and distinctive musical style of ‘Believe’ emanate from Dax Vibes. The musical talents of his two older brothers, Eddy Yawe and Bobi Wine, have, in my perception, carried a relatively lighter impact and failed to make a profound impression. Bebe Cool

However, amidst his critique, Bebe Cool commends Dax Vibez for the impeccable execution and remarkable vocal range showcased in “Believe,” hailing it as an ear-pleasing masterpiece.

Bebe Cool on why @Daxvibes’ song “Believe” featured on his list of top performers/songs of 2023 #BebeCoolList2023 pic.twitter.com/eoUlAr6gDs — MBU (@MBU) January 1, 2024