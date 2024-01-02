Richard Mugisha, widely known as Mr. Lee, has made noise for his criticism of Bebe Cool’s annual music ranking, the Bebe Cool List.

Taking to social media, Mr. Lee raised eyebrows by questioning the credibility of Bebe Cool for evaluating and ranking the best performers of the year.

Mr. Lee’s pointed query seemed to stem from a fundamental disagreement with the Bebe Cool List 2023, where he questioned the logic of having someone he perceives as an underachiever last year passing judgment on the top talents.

Uncle Bafudde’s only song left is Bebe-cool list he only sings at the End of the Year 😂😂. The worst performer in class is rating the best performers in class. Very funny uncle Over there. Mr. Lee

Notably, Mr. Lee’s skepticism may have been fuelled by a belief that his musical group deserved a spot on the Bebe Cool List.

Citing their successful year, highlighted by chart-topping hits like “Kitoke Kyagonja,” “Ndabula” featuring Carol Nantongo, and “Crazy Company” with Fik Fameica, Mr. Lee made a case for his group’s achievements, challenging the criteria behind Bebe Cool’s selections.

In a final jab at Bebe Cool, Mr. Lee questioned the authenticity of the ranking, asking the influential figure if he genuinely assessed his own contributions to the music scene for the year.

Wama Uncle since you still in the game as an active musician gwe wakoze otya 2023. — Mr.lee Soldja (@mrlee_next) January 1, 2024