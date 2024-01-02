Songbird Rebecca Kwikiriza a.k.a Chosen Becky is unhappy with a event promoters who use artists and later fail to meet the terms and conditions that they had set and agreed upon.

The “Bankuza” hit star found herself at the center of controversy when a promoter known as Galaxy refused to meet her payment after performing at Colline Hotel, Mukono.

In her post, she explains that she had agreed with the promoter that he would pay her after performing but when she finished, the promoter tossed her up and down something that made her lose her cool.

She then took to the stage held the microphone and demanded her payment as fans cheered on.

She further explained that the organiser of the show had met the full payment for artists but the promoters decided not to pay for her services.

Chosen Becky went ahead to stress that this was not the first time she had encountered such a scenario as something similar happened to her during some of the Christmas events.

She has since called out promoters to style up in the way they conduct their businesses else artists would stop making stage appearances if they are not paid fully.