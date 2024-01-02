The house of Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon. Francis Zaake Butebi, and his wife, Bridget Namirembe Zaake are delighted to have expanded their family with the arrival of a new bundle of joy.

The couple announced the arrival of the latest addition to their growing family through their social media accounts where they disclosed that they gave birth to their newborn baby on Ist January 2023.

Bridget Zaake thanked her husband for his successful night duties that have seen them welcome their third child as a wedded couple.

On January 1st, our bundle of joy, Elsie arrived! Taata MP Zaake Francis Butebi webale nkuzoganya 360° Bridget Zaake

Zaake took to his accounts to reveal the gender and name of their new bundle of joy Elsie Zaake adding that her arrival spiced their start to 2024.

Introducing the newest member of our family, Elsie Zaake! She arrived just in time to make our new year even more special. Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude. Welcome to the world, little Elsie muzoganyi! #NewYearJoy#BlessedWithElsie Hon. Francis Zaake

The Zaake family has now expanded to five members. Congratulations to the couple!

