Vivian Tendo Ntubiro, widely recognized by her stage name Vivian Tendo, stands as one of the musical talents in Uganda.

The Hajjati wa Hajji artist has captivated audiences not only with her hit track, but also with her other beautiful songs, including Gwe Wange, Onyango, Mu Kati, Metta Love, Bwolwawo, Simuta, among others.

At the youthful age of 25, she embarked on a new chapter, embracing matrimony with Moses Waswa Tinsley in a blissful union that unfolded in July of the previous year.

The chill ceremony, set against the scenic backdrop of the sandy beaches at Voyager Hotel Kenya in Mombasa, saw an intimate gathering of close friends and family.

During an insightful interview with Mr. Henrie of Galaxy FM/TV, Vivian Tendo candidly shared insights into her approach to family planning, emphasizing a deliberate and thoughtful process.

Despite being happily married, she underscores the significance of resisting societal pressures and opts for a well-structured timeline for expanding their family.

Vivian articulates that she and her spouse adhere to a carefully crafted timetable for welcoming children into their lives.