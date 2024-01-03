Mikie Wine, the younger brother of Bobi Wine, didn’t mince words when responding to Bebe Cool’s recent remarks during the unveiling of the Bebe Cool List 2023.

Bebe Cool expressed astonishment upon learning that the song “Believe” belonged to Dax Vibez, the youngest of the Ssentamu brothers, implying a lack of musical talent within the Ssentamu family.

Mikie Wine, however, seized the opportunity during an interview with Gossip Live to fire back at Bebe Cool.

He urged Bebe Cool to redirect his energy towards supporting his son, Paper Daddy (Hendrick Ssali), in making a mark in the music industry.

Mikie questioned Bebe Cool’s credibility in critiquing others’ accomplishments while his own son struggled to produce a hit song.

Not holding back, Mikie Wine suggested that Bebe Cool relied on government incentives and money to maintain relevance, asserting that Bebe Cool had failed to derive benefits from his hard work.

Drawing parallels to the past Bebe Cool – Bobi Wine rivalry, Mikie recalled Bobi Wine’s aspiration to achieve success and retire happily, noting that those dreams have now materialized with Bobi Wine becoming an influential figure leading Uganda’s biggest opposition political party.

Challenging Bebe Cool, Mikie Wine questioned the validity of Bebe Cool’s critique, asking, “If our music isn’t good, why are we the biggest celebrity family in Uganda?”

Mikie emphasized that the Ssentamu family’s influence transcends music, portraying them as idols for Ugandans to emulate and encouraging others to work hard to achieve their goals.