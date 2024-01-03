Music and entertainment critic Edward Ssendikadiwa a.k.a Eddie Ssendi has poked holes in singer Bebe Cool’s recent annual best performers artists list that he released on Monday.

While appearing on NBSTV After5 show, Eddie Ssendi trashed Bebe Cool’s list stating that the singer does not do enough research before coming up with his end-of-year lists.

He went on to stress that Bebe just wakes up, sits under a mango, gets a pen, and a book, and starts drafting his stUff based on how best he feels about the performance of a particular artist without doing research.

Bebe Cool does not do any research when coming up with his annual artists’ best performers list. Even the team he claims to have is fake. The man just sits under a mango tree and gets his pen and a book and makes his annual lists just out of the blue. Edward Ssendi

Mr. Ssendi did not only stop at that but went ahead to note that the ‘top’ media personalities and the team he claims to work with while compiling the list have very little substance.

He made the comments as he threw a jab at his workmate Jenkins Mukasa who was mentioned as one of the ‘top’ media personalities who helps Bebe Cool come up with his annual lists.

Edward Ssendi also challenged Bebe Cool to stop always lamenting about how Rema disappointed him when she left Gagamel claiming she wanted her to compete with the likes of Tiwa Savage.

He dared Bebe Cool to bring up another female artist to rise to Rema’s level and also help his son Paper Daddy become a big deal in the industry.

VIDEO: Bebe Cool doesn’t make research when he is doing his List. – Edward Sendi #NBSUpdates #NBSAfter5 pic.twitter.com/gKoOOtnUUc — NBS After 5 (@NBSAfter5) January 2, 2024