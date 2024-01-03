Former Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa’s home in Kyengera Town Council was attacked by thugs early on Wednesday morning, leaving his guard injured.

In a statement the police have released, robbers attempted to access the home of ex-Member of Parliament Hon. Mubarak Munyagwa in an attempted robbery at around 3 am on Wednesday.

“On January 3rd, 2024, at approximately 3 am, the Nsangi Territorial Police received information regarding an attempted aggravated robbery at the residence of Hon Mubarak Munyagwa in Kimbejja Cell, Budo Ward, Kyengera Town Council,” the Police statement reads.

Police, however, upon receiving a tip reacted swiftly and managed to prevent the robbers from breaking into Munyagwa’s home.

As the robbers attempted to flee the scene, one of them was arrested and the suspect has since been detained as further investigations continue.

In the incident, Munyagwa’s security guard identified as Benjamin Mpaka sustained a head injury and was rushed to Mulago Hospital.

A swift response led by the Division Police Commander prevented the assailants from gaining access to Hon Munyagwa’s home. The timely reporting by Hon Munyagwa and the rapid response of the police team on patrol played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of life and property. During the incident, the security guard, Benjamin Mpaka, sustained a head injury from a sharp object. He was promptly transported to Mulago for medical treatment. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was harmed. The police team introduced K9 units to the scene, although their efforts were hindered by heavy rain downpours. Despite the challenging weather conditions, one suspect attempting to flee the scene in a Datsun pick-up with registration number UAK 182A was apprehended. The suspect is currently in custody, aiding ongoing police investigations. Contrary to misleading social media posts, no shooting occurred at Hon Munyagwa’s residence. The assailants were armed only with sharp objects. We commend Hon Mubarak Munyagwa for promptly reporting the incident, enabling the police to respond effectively and prevent further harm. ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson

