Get ready for a television sensation like never before as ‘Kampala Creme,’ a reality TV show featuring the dazzling quartet of Etania, Baby Gloria, Zahara Totto, and Mami Deb is set for a premiere.

The trailer alone promises a thrilling journey through the high-flying lives of these extraordinary personalities, setting the stage for a show that is anything but ordinary.

The eclectic mix of talents is what makes ‘Kampala Creme’ truly stand out.

With Baby Gloria infusing musical vibes and Mami Deb bringing entrepreneurial flair, the show is a melting pot of creativity and business acumen.

Zahara Totto, known for her charisma as a TV presenter and DJ, adds energy to the ensemble, while Etania’s renowned flamboyant style ensures that every episode is a spectacle of audacious girl drama.

The teaser clip making rounds on social media has already attracted mixed reactions from netizens including former Urban TV presenter Tina Fierce who said the show will likely be all things she likes, citing low budget, weak shade and all sorts of criticism even before it airs.

Mwe first wait! I just watched a “reality” TV clip and I burst out laughing at 5am! whaaaaaaat? lord! it’s going to be all the things I like! forced, cringe, fake, low budget, weak shade…ugx budget! yesssss! I am here for it! 2024 is “giving” already. Tina Fierce

Nevertheless, viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride through the glitzy streets of Kampala, offering an inside look into the lives of the city’s elite.

This show is not just a reality series; it’s a front-row seat to the most jaw-dropping moments in Kampala’s social scene.