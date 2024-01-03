Singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka has publicly announced that she won’t be taking in any more show bookings in preparation for her forthcoming “Lydia Jazmine Live Concert”.

Lydia Jazmine says that her last stage performances were on 1st January 2024 as he celebrated the new year with her fans and music lovers.

She will be taking some rest from the rest of the things she has been doing and focusing on doing rehearsals to deliver a superb performance on the scheduled date for her concert.

With the concert slated for 1st March 2024 at Hotel Africana, Lydia Jazmine disclosed that it is the only day she will return to the stage.

Lydia Jazmine is now set to focus on running activations for her concert so that she gets a positive reveler turnout at her concert.

Although she is going to miss the stage for this period she feels she needs to take the tough decision to create demand and scarcity among her fans and more hype and vibe for her maiden show.

