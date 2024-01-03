Reports indicate how renowned city pastor Aloysius Bugingo was on Tuesday evening attacked by unknown gunmen and is admitted at Mulago Hospital.

“Ugandan Pastor and businessman, Aloysius Bugingo has reportedly been attacked by unknown gunmen. He is currently admitted at Mulago Hospital, ICU,” reads a fresh update by NBS TV.

It is followed up by different reports indicating that the renowned pastor was attacked alongside his driver who was allegedly shot.

It is alleged that pastor Bugingo was attacked while on nhis way home.

NTV presenter Solomon Kaweesi as well reports that the “driver is said to be Dead”.

Wemwebakidde! Pastor Bugingo allegedly shot at while on his way back home. His driver is said to be Dead. Pastor currently admitted at Mulago hospital. Tuli mu field tugoberera nsonga Solomon Kaweesa via X

Wemwebakidde!

Pastor Bugingo allegedly shot at while on his way back home. His driver is said to be Dead. Pastor currently admitted at Mulago hospital. Tuli mu field tugoberera nsonga. pic.twitter.com/jTDtICj1Uz — Solomon Kaweesa (@Solomon_Kaweesa) January 2, 2024

*THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY