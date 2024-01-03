Uganda Police has confirmed the demise of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s driver and assistant, Richard Muhumuza, who was shot dead on Tuesday night.

Ugandans were shocked by the news of an assassination attempt on the House of Prayer Ministries pastor Aloysius Bugingo who was attacked by gunmen on his way home in Namungoona.

According to a statement released by the Police, Richard Muhumuza was killed in the attack when assailants opened fire on Pastor Bugingo’s car before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

The Old Kampala Police are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into a tragic incident involving the attempted murder of Pastor Alloysious Bugingo from the House of Prayer Ministry and the unfortunate killing of his bodyguard, Muhumuza Richard. At approximately 9 PM on January 2nd, 2024, unidentified assailants opened fire on Pastor Bugingo’s vehicle, registered as PRAIZ GOD, along Namungona, Zone 2, kasubi Rubaga Division Kampala at Bwalakata Junction along National Housing Road , before swiftly escaping the scene on a motorcycle. Uganda Police

Police further revealed that Pastor Bugingo managed to drive to Mulago Hospital where Muhumuza was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

“Despite sustaining injuries during the attack, Pastor Aloysious Bugingo managed to transport the vehicle to Mulago Hospital. Regrettably, his bodyguard, Muhumuza Richard, succumbed to the assault and was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital. Currently, Pastor Bugingo is undergoing medical treatment and is under close monitoring,” Police states.

Police have since started investigations including reviewing CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

